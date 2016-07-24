MEXICO CITY, July 23 Veteran drug lord Rafael
Caro Quintero denied carrying out one of the most notorious
murders in Mexico's narco wars -- the killing of U.S. anti-drugs
agent Enrique "Kike" Camarena in 1985 -- and said he was no
longer involved in drug trafficking.
Caro Quintero, convicted of ordering Camarena's torture and
murder, was unexpectedly freed from a Mexican prison in 2013
after serving 28 years. The move angered the U.S. government and
he then went underground.
He told Mexican magazine Proceso in an interview published
on Saturday that he was not behind the murder of Drug
Enforcement Administration agent Camarena, but admitted that he
was present.
"I didn't organize, kidnap or kill Mr Camarena...I was in
the wrong place," he said, speaking in an undisclosed location.
The DEA said at the time of his release that it would push
for him to be tried in a U.S. court. The United States is
currently offering a reward of up to $5 million dollar for
information leading to Caro Quintero's recapture.
Separately, the U.S. Treasury said in May that Caro Quintero
was continuing to traffic illegal drugs since being released
from a Mexican prison and it named his common-law wife as a key
accomplice.
But Caro Quintero, a former leader of the Guadalajara
Cartel, said he is no longer involved in the drug trade and just
wants to be left in peace. He said he was short of money.
"I'm not a danger to Mexican society or the government or
the United States," he said.
