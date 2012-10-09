MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexican Marines said on
Tuesday initial forensic tests confirmed they have killed the
leader of the brutal Zetas drug cartel, one of Mexico's most
wanted men.
The Marines said fingerprint tests in a database confirmed
that Heriberto Lazcano had been killed in a firefight with
marines in the northern state of Coahuila on Sunday afternoon.
Lazcano, alias "The Executioner," is the most powerful drug
kingpin to fall in President Felipe Calderon's military
offensive against the gangs.
The Zetas, considered one of the two most powerful drug
gangs in Mexico, have perpetrated some of the most violent acts
in the country's drug war that has killed about 60,000 people
during Calderon's term.