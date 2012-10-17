MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico said on Wednesday it
will exhume the remains of the parents of slain kingpin
Heriberto Lazcano to obtain genetic material and put an end to
rumors the Zetas cartel is not dead after authorities lost his
corpse.
Lazcano, alias "The Executioner," was the highest-profile
kingpin to fall in President Felipe Calderon's crackdown on the
cartels and had a $5 million bounty on his head when marines
shot him dead on Oct. 7 in the northern state of Coahuila.
Just a few hours after his death, a group of armed men
seized Lazcano's corpse from a funeral home.
The navy said it had identified Lazcano from his
fingerprints, but did not realize how important he was until
after his body was stolen.
Mexican authorities hailed the downfall of Lazcano, but the
loss of his corpse was an embarrassment in a country where
belief in conspiracies and cover-ups is rife. Investigators hope
they can use his parents' DNA to draw a line under the matter.
"We have located where his parents were buried (in the
southeastern state of Hidalgo) and we are now trying to get
permission to begin the exhumation, in order to ascertain their
genetic profile," Cuitlahuac Salinas, head of Mexico's organized
crime unit, told reporters.
The ultra-violent Zetas have been a big thorn in the side of
Calderon, who staked his reputation on bringing the country's
warring cartels to heel when he took office six years ago.
More than 60,000 people have since died in the violence.
Salinas said the identification process would not be easy as
Lazcano's parents had been dead for some time. Investigators
decided on the step after failing to procure DNA material from
Lazcano's living sisters, he added.
The Zetas, originally comprised of army deserters, began
life providing protection for the Gulf Cartel, but broke away in
2010 and became embroiled in a turf war against their ex-bosses.
The Zetas are accused of carrying out some of the most
brutal atrocities in the drug war.