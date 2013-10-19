A powerful earthquake struck in the Sea of Cortez on Saturday between the western Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California Sur, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Etchoropo in Sonora, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website, revising down its original estimate of 6.8 for the temblor. The quake struck at a depth of 1 km (0.6 miles), the USGS said.

Emergency services in Sonora and Sinaloa states said there were no immediate reports of damage. It was not immediately clear how the quake had affected Baja California Sur.

