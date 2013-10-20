Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - RIA
MOSCOW Russian planes did not carry out air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY A powerful earthquake struck in the Sea of Cortez on Saturday between the western Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California Sur, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Etchoropo in Sonora, the U.S. Geological Survey said on its website, revising down its original estimate of 6.8 for the temblor.
The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), the USGS said, after earlier reporting a depth of 1 km (0.6 miles).
Emergency services in Sonora and Sinaloa said there were no initial reports of damage from the quake and locals in the town of Loreto in Baja California Sur, on the western side of the Sea of Cortez, said the same.
"We felt the quake pretty strongly, but we don't have any reports of damage," said Ana Carranza, a hotel worker in Loreto.
(Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech)
MOSCOW Russian planes did not carry out air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Tuesday it is expanding camps for displaced people around Mosul, as air strikes resumed on Islamic State positions in Iraq's second largest city.