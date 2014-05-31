France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
MEXICO CITY An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was centered about 190 miles (305 km) southwest of the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, which is in the Mexican state of Jalisco, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).
There were no reports of damage in the state, the head of Mexico's emergency services tweeted after the tremor.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)
CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint just outside Egypt's St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.