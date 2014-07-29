Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
(Adds Pemex tweet)
July 29 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southwest of Juan Rodriguez Clara, in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Tuesday at a depth of 95 km (60 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.
The quake was felt in Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said, where it rattled doors and light fixtures.
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said in a tweet that there were evacuations in the capital, but that after inspection, no damages or injuries were reported.
"We felt it very hard," said a spokesman for Veracruz state emergency services. "But up until now, we've had no news of damages or injuries."
State oil giant Pemex said in a tweet that none of its installations had been affected by the quake. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Simon Gardner and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.