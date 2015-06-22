(Adds table, graphic and background) MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexican retail sales slipped in April following three months of expansion, the national statistics institute said on Monday, casting doubt on the strength of a recovery in domestic demand in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Mexico's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year during the first quarter, but officials have said that consumption is improving. Retail April 2015 March 2015 April 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont -0.3 0.2 0.8 h year/year 4.6 5.5 0.1 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)