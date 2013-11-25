(Clarifies deficit is accumulated in 2nd paragraph)

MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexico's current account deficit was $5.457 billion in the third quarter, widening slightly from the second quarter, the central bank said on Monday.

The accumulated deficit for the first nine months of the year was the equivalent of 1.7 percent of gross domestic product, according to a statement posted on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)