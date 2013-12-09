MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexican automobile production
dipped in November, but output is still on track to notch
another record this year, the country's auto industry group said
on Monday.
Output fell 3.5 percent in November to 255,695 vehicles
compared to the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry
Association (AMIA) said. Exports rose 2.3 percent in the month
to 224,874 versus November 2012.
AMIA president Eduardo Solis said production should reach
between 2.95 million to 3 million cars and light trucks this
year, up from nearly 2.9 million in last year.
After a slump in 2009 amid a deep recession after the global
credit crisis, Mexican automakers have been clocking successive
record years as global automakers expand factories in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Vehicles and auto parts make up around one-fifth of Mexico's
manufactured exports, one of the main pillars of the economy.
The economy saw a sharp slowdown this year amid wavering U.S.
demand but growth picked up in the third quarter.