* Auto output, exports leap by more than 24 percent in Feb
* AMIA boss says free trade with Brazil should prevail
* Brazil to meet Mexico counterparts on Wednesday
By Tomas Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's auto
production and exports leaped 24.1 percent in February as
carmakers got off to a record start in 2012, boosted by surging
demand from Brazil, whose government is trying to stem the flow
of Mexican exports.
The Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday
production in February rose to 242,317 light vehicles. Exports
increased to 194,640 vehicles, up 24.9 percent from a year
earlier.
Exports to Brazil more than doubled in the first two months
of 2012, to 25,562 autos from 12,555 a year earlier, the data
showed. The gains reflected the robust state of Mexican
industry, whose output unexpectedly rose for a third straight
month in January.
Brazil hopes to reach an agreement on Wednesday with Mexico
resolving a dispute over a long-standing auto trade deal,
Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said. ID:nL2E8EDK4I]
The AMIA urged Brazil and Mexico to hammer out a solution.
"What is being currently negotiated, in terms of the quota,
is a temporary measure. It could be one, two, three years, but
we have to make sure that after that period, we can go back to
free trade," AMIA President Eduardo Solis told reporters.
Brazil is threatening to pull out of the decade-old trade
deal after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent in 2011,
contributing to a glut of imports that has worried Brazilian
manufacturers battling appreciation in the real currency.
Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, has urged Mexico to
slash its auto exports to Brazil by more than a third to about
$1.4 billion a year.
IMPACT ON OTHER COUNTRIES
Brazil's bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could also upset
countries like the United States, which provide components for
cars made in Mexico, and dent operations of international
carmakers with production plants in the country.
The three biggest car exporters from Mexico last year were
U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co
, followed by Germany's Volkswagen.
Analysts say Brazil's tough line shows it has become more
assertive following a sustained period of growth in recent years
that has driven the nation to the front ranks of global
economies.
Brazil's proposed quota, which it wants to be maintained for
the next three years, is equal to the average annual value of
Mexican auto exports to Brazil in the last three years.
Brazil also wants Mexico to agree that 35 percent of its
auto parts be sourced in accordance with a formula for a
"regional content index," rising to 45 percent over four years.
Brazil's government, headed by President Dilma Rousseff, has
taken a flurry of measures in recent months to spur growth and
protect local industries.