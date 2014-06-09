MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's auto production and shipments rose sharply in May compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Output rose 12.5 percent compared to May 2013 to 287,488 vehicles while May exports jumped 22.7 percent versus a year ago to 234,629 cars and light trucks, the group said. (Reporting by Noe Torres)