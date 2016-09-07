Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade on Wednesday said that the most important aspect of the 2017 budget is that is reaches a primary suplus.
Meade, who replaced Luis Videgaray earlier in the day, faces the task of cutting back spending after ratings agency Standard & Poor's last month said it could downgrade the country's credit rating following a marked increase in debt.
Meade told local radio earlier that Mexico faces a complex, volatile environment. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.