MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade on Wednesday said that the most important aspect of the 2017 budget is that is reaches a primary suplus.

Meade, who replaced Luis Videgaray earlier in the day, faces the task of cutting back spending after ratings agency Standard & Poor's last month said it could downgrade the country's credit rating following a marked increase in debt.

Meade told local radio earlier that Mexico faces a complex, volatile environment. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)