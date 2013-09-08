MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's finance ministry on
Sunday submitted a proposal to widen the budget deficit next
year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt of
state oil firm Pemex, according to a document sent to lawmakers.
The ministry also asked congress to approve a deficit of 0.4
percent of GDP for 2013 after an economic slowdown this year
hurt government revenue, the document said. Congress had passed
a balanced budget for 2013 last year.
The 2014 budget projected the economy would grow 3.9 percent
next year, including the effect of structural reforms proposed
by the government.