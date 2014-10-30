Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's lower house of Congress on Thursday passed the income plan for the 2015 budget after lawmakers cut projected oil revenues following a recent dip in international crude prices.
Lower house lawmakers must now approve a spending plan by Nov. 15.
The revised budget forecasts an average oil price of $79 per barrel next year, below an original government proposal of $82. Mexico's lower house this month approved a budget plan with an estimated average of $81 per barrel.
Global oil prices have slumped following a production glut and concerns about slowing global growth. Prices for heavy Mexican crude MEX-OSP hit a four-year low this month.
Mexico, Latin America's second biggest economy, is a major exporter of crude to the United States, and the federal government has long relied on oil sales from state-run company Pemex to fund about one-third of the federal budget.
The lower oil price estimate knocks down expected income by 8.2 billion pesos ($610 million) from the previous draft for estimated income of 4.7 trillion pesos ($350 billion).
The income plan projects the economy will grow 3.7 percent next year while the peso will trade around 13.40 pesos per dollar. (1 US dollar = 13.4342 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington Post reported, citing congressional aides.