MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico's lower house on
Thursday gave final approval to the income side of budget
legislation for 2015 that would slightly lower the estimated oil
price while factoring in a weaker exchange rate for the peso.
Lawmakers in the lower chamber voted 293 in favor and 135
against the bill, which fixes the forecast price for a Mexican
barrel of crude next year to $81, below the $82 per barrel in a
government proposal.
The bill will now be sent to the Senate for debate and
approval ahead of a Oct. 31 deadline. A spending bill must be
approved by the lower house by Nov. 15.
