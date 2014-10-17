(Updates with final approval)

MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico's lower house on Thursday gave final approval to the income side of budget legislation for 2015 that would slightly lower the estimated oil price while factoring in a weaker exchange rate for the peso.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber voted 293 in favor and 135 against the bill, which fixes the forecast price for a Mexican barrel of crude next year to $81, below the $82 per barrel in a government proposal.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for debate and approval ahead of a Oct. 31 deadline. A spending bill must be approved by the lower house by Nov. 15. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Diane Craft)