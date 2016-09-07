Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday replaced his close ally and finance minister Luis Videgaray after the two were heavily criticized for Donald Trump's controversial visit to Mexico last week.
Pena Nieto named Jose Antonio Meade as finance minister, the second time the Yale-educated economist has held that post. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.