MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens on Monday said a sluggish economy and tame inflation justified keeping interest rates steady, but that policymakers were prepared to hike if a slump in the peso becomes disordered.

"Internal conditions by themselves do not justify raising interest rates," Carstens told local radio, while noting that policymakers could raise borrowing costs if the exchange rate market became more "erratic."

Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Monday but signaled it is prepared to raise rates if deep losses in the peso hit consumer prices.