MEXICO CITY Jan 4 Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens on Monday said that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise rates at a "very gradual" pace this year and that Mexico should follow a similar path.

"If (the Fed) is going to raise interest rates I think it will be very gradual, and this should make it that we have to raise rates gradually," Carstens said in an interview with local radio. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)