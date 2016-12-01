MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that his decision to resign should not be interpreted as a reaction to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry.
"In no way should my departure be read as a reaction...to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry or with the federal government," he told a news conference.
In addition, in response to a question about whether he was jumping ship in the middle of the storm, a reference to the election of Donald Trump, he said he will still be around for seven more months.
"I hope the storm does not last that long," he said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Noe Torres)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) - H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of nighttime looting.