MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that his decision to resign should not be interpreted as a reaction to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry.

"In no way should my departure be read as a reaction...to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry or with the federal government," he told a news conference.

In addition, in response to a question about whether he was jumping ship in the middle of the storm, a reference to the election of Donald Trump, he said he will still be around for seven more months.

"I hope the storm does not last that long," he said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Noe Torres)