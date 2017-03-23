MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexico's central bank has some margin to continue adjusting interest rates to combat an inflation bubble that should deflate later this year, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate last month to a nearly eight-year high after a steep hike in gasoline prices and weakness in the peso sparked by Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe)