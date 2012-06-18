MEXICO CITY, June 18 Mexico's central bank
governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday that concerns about
Europe could continue to pressure the Mexican peso for months.
"It is probable that we are in this environment for some
more months," Carstens said in an interview with Radio Formula
in response to a question about the recent weakness of the
Mexican peso. Carstens is in Los Cabos attending a meeting of
leaders from the Group of 20 economic powers.
"Due to the issue of Europe, which is causing the main
problem, this will not be resolved in the next week, it will
take various months," he said.
Mexico's peso has shed around 10 percent since mid-March as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis weighed on global markets.