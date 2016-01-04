(Adds Carstens comments on economy)
MEXICO CITY Jan 4 Mexican Central Bank chief
Agustin Carstens on Monday said that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will likely raise interest rates at a "very gradual" pace this
year and that Mexico should follow a similar path.
"If (the Fed) is going to raise interest rates, I think it
will be very gradual, and this should make it that we have to
raise rates gradually," Carstens said in an interview with local
radio.
Mexico's central bank hiked borrowing costs last month for
the first time in seven years in a bid to stem further weakening
in the peso after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest
rates.
Carstens added that economic growth in Mexico would likely
pick up this year, as long as the U.S. economy continued to gain
steam.
While growth in China is slowing, hurting other emerging
market economies such as Brazil that are dependent on
commodities exports, Mexico mostly exports manufactured goods
and is more linked to the U.S. economy.
"In the face of a really complicated (global) scenario,
there are reasonable possibilities that the economic results in
Mexico... will mark an advance over 2015," he said.
Economists in a poll published by the central bank on Dec.
18 projected that Latin America's No. 2 economy grew 2.45
percent in 2015 and is set to expand 2.74 percent this year.
