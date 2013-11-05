By Michael O'Boyle
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's tax overhaul is
likely to have only a transitory impact on inflation, which is
seen drifting slightly higher to around 3.5 percent next year,
central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Mexico's Congress passed a package of measures last week
aimed at bolstering the country's weak tax revenues, but it is
expected to have a moderate impact at best.
Inflation likely cooled in October to 3.34 percent, its
lowest since January, according to a Reuters poll, as pressure
from fresh food prices faded. Data is due on Thursday.
"The reform will have a relatively small and transitory
impact on inflation," Carstens told reporters. "It won't
generate inflationary pressures. We think that next year,
inflation ... (will be) around 3.5 percent."
Tame price pressures give the central bank room to hold
borrowing rates down to help a sluggish economy.
The Banco de Mexico said it was done with easing after
cutting rates in October for the second month in a row to an
all-time low of 3.5 percent.
Carstens said there were signs that Latin America's No. 2
economy was recovering after it shrank in the second quarter by
0.7 percent, its first contraction in four years.
Growth in the third quarter accelerated to about 0.9 percent
compared to the prior three months, the finance ministry said
last week.