PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 14 Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens on Thursday called on the Federal Reserve to execute a "careful unwinding" of its massive bond-buying program, and said Mexico was prepared in the event of massive capital outflows that could result.

"You have to be prepared for the times where you are seeing capital inflows ... you have to be prepared for when the capital comes out," Carstens told the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

The Fed's bond-buying program has prompted investors to pour capital into emerging markets. When the Fed reduces that program, currently $85 billion a month of Treasury and mortgage-backed debt buying, some expect that process to reverse.

If capital outflows are severe, Mexico may need to use its reserves as a cushion, Carstens said.