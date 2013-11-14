PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 14 Mexican central bank
governor Agustin Carstens on Thursday called on the Federal
Reserve to execute a "careful unwinding" of its massive
bond-buying program, and said Mexico was prepared in the event
of massive capital outflows that could result.
"You have to be prepared for the times where you are seeing
capital inflows ... you have to be prepared for when the capital
comes out," Carstens told the Stanford Institute for Economic
Policy Research.
The Fed's bond-buying program has prompted investors to pour
capital into emerging markets. When the Fed reduces that
program, currently $85 billion a month of Treasury and
mortgage-backed debt buying, some expect that process to
reverse.
If capital outflows are severe, Mexico may need to use its
reserves as a cushion, Carstens said.