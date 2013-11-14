By Ann Saphir
PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 14 Mexican central bank
governor Agustin Carstens on Thursday called on the Federal
Reserve to execute a "careful unwinding" of its massive
bond-buying program, and said Mexico was prepared in the event
of massive capital outflows that could result.
"You have to be prepared for the times where you are seeing
capital inflows ... you have to be prepared for when the capital
comes out," Carstens told the Stanford Institute for Economic
Policy Research.
The Fed's bond-buying program has prompted investors to pour
capital into emerging markets. When the Fed reduces that
program, currently $85 billion a month of Treasury and
mortgage-backed debt buying, some expect that process to
reverse.
If capital outflows are severe, Mexico might need to use its
reserves as a cushion, Carstens said.
Carstens spoke just a few hours after U.S. senators grilled
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen about her plans for policy if they
confirm her nomination to be the next Fed chair. Yellen did not
offer any timeline on winding down the Fed's bond-buying, but
said that, as the program gets bigger, the more it will need to
worry about its potential costs.
To Carstens, there was no question that the Fed had no
choice but to push policy into uncharted territory to deal with
the depth of the financial crisis and the risks of financial
instability.
Without the Fed's asset purchases, he said, "we would have
had a far more difficult time."
At the same time, though, unwinding the current program
poses risks, including heightened volatility in financial
markets.
Carstens said that flexible exchange rates have served the
North American region "extremely well," and allowed Mexico to
weather the financial crisis in the United States better than it
otherwise could have done.
A single currency, like Europe's euro, "is not a good idea,"
he said.
Each country in the region should undertake key policy
actions, he said. The United States, for instance, should put in
place a credible plan for fiscal consolidation over the medium
term. That would help boost confidence and growth throughout the
region, including Mexico, Canada and the United States itself.