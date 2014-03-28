NEW YORK, March 28 Mexico's economic growth in
the first quarter of the year is being affected by slower growth
in the United States and by poor weather, Mexico Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.
"We have had slower-than-expected growth in the first
quarter but I think to a large extent it is also correlated with
slower growth in the U.S. and a lot of it is because of the
weather," he said, speaking to gathering of The Economic Club of
New York.
He also said emerging market nations need to be ready to
deal with the consequences of higher interest rates in the
United States and other developed nations.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Sophie Hares)