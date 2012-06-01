MEXICO CITY, June 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy lowered their forecasts for inflation this year, while pushing up estimates for growth, the central bank said on Friday.

Analysts forecast a 3.65 percent rise in consumer prices this year, down from a 3.68 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecasts showed 3.72 percent for economic growth this year, higher than the 3.62 percent expected in the last poll. For 2013, they saw growth of 3.5 percent, unchanged from the last survey.

Mexico's central bank has kept benchmark interest rates on hold since mid-2009, in the depths of a deep recession, and investors see little chance of a change until 2014.