MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico's central bank board was unanimous in its decision to hike interest rates to a nearly 8-year high, with all members concerned by a persistent spike in core inflation prices and higher inflation expectations, minutes showed on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 50 basis points to 6.25 percent at their Feb. 9 meeting, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Christine Murray; Editing by Bernadette Baum)