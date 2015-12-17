(Adds economist comment, background)
By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexico's central bank hiked
borrowing costs on Thursday for the first time in seven years in
a bid to stem further weakening in the peso after the Federal
Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates the day before.
The Banco de Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent from a record
low, as expected by 19 of 25 analysts surveyed by Reuters this
week.
The central bank said it was raising interest rates even
though inflation was at a record low because the Fed had hiked
by a quarter percentage point.
Mexican policymakers said they were concerned that if they
had not moved there might have been a "disordered" depreciation
in the peso that could have affected inflation expectations.
Mexico's peso pared losses after the
announcement to break past the key 17 per dollar level and trade
nearly flat around 16.99 per dollar.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens told Reuters last
week that Banxico must be ready to "take care" of the peso by
raising interest rates in order to prevent foreign investors
from dumping local-currency government debt.
Even as other emerging markets have seen outflows this year,
foreign holdings of about 2.07 trillion Mexican pesos ($122
billion) have held relatively steady, near record highs.
Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico
City, said the bank's statement suggested Mexico could continue
to match further Fed moves.
"If they had not moved, I think it would have been a
disaster for the peso," he said.
The peso has lost around 13 percent against the dollar this
year, hammered by fears a U.S. rate increase would drive
investors to dump risky emerging market assets. Worries about
the dramatic fall in oil prices, which underpin Mexican
government spending, have also weighed.
The central bank said in its statement that inflation would
rise back toward 3 percent next year after ending 2015 around 2
percent.
Mexico's annual inflation cooled to its seventh consecutive
record low in November, marking the longest period ever in which
the pace of consumer price gains stayed below the central bank's
3 percent target.
The Mexican economy grew faster than expected in the third
quarter, and the central bank said on Thursday that slack in the
labor market and the overall economy appeared to be gradually
diminishing.
($1 = 16.9810 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)