UPDATE 4-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Mexico central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that the bank was sticking with its 2.0-2.5 percent 2014 growth forecast range despite weaker-than-expected thrid quarter growth data.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.