MEXICO CITY, April 11 The Bank of Mexico said on Monday it would transfer 239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to the Finance Ministry from part of the gains made on dollar reserves in 2015 because of a sharp currency depreciation.

The transfer will be used to reduce government debt issuance this year by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) as well as buy back up to 103 billion pesos of public debt, the Finance Ministry said in statement later on Monday.

The funds will help the government offset a decline in oil revenue, but as a result of a law passed last year, the Finance Ministry must use at least 70 percent of the money to pay down federal debt.

Speculation had swirled the ministry could use the rest of the funds to inject more capital into ailing state oil giant Pemex.

But the ministry said on Monday it was still analyzing ways it could help state-run oil company Pemex, which has been hobbled by a slump in international crude prices and an 11-year slide in oil output.

Oil price woes have forced Pemex to defer payments to suppliers, put key exploration projects on hold and rack up billions of dollars in debt. It has also hit government coffers as the government still depends on oil sales for about one-fifth of its budget.

This year's transfer eclipses what the Finance Ministry received last year, when the central bank transferred 31.5 billion pesos.

The peso tumbled nearly 17 percent to a series of record lows last year, boosting the value of dollar-denominated assets held by the central bank.

The Finance Ministry said it would cut spending this year by 132 billion pesos, or 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, and would aim for a further 175 billion pesos of cuts in 2017.

The central bank's board is required by law to give some of its annual surplus to the federal government after it has met reserve requirements. But the board has room to decide how much it builds reserves, meaning there is discretion in the amount it gives to the government.

The central bank said its total surplus for 2015 was 378.2 billion pesos but that it was setting aside the rest to increase its capital reserve and provide funds for a possible appreciation of the peso. ($1 = 17.5966 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)