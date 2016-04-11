(Adds details on how transferred funds will be used)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 The Bank of Mexico said on
Monday it would transfer 239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to
the Finance Ministry from part of the gains made on dollar
reserves in 2015 because of a sharp currency depreciation.
The transfer will be used to reduce government debt issuance
this year by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) as well
as buy back up to 103 billion pesos of public debt, the Finance
Ministry said in statement later on Monday.
The funds will help the government offset a decline in oil
revenue, but as a result of a law passed last year, the Finance
Ministry must use at least 70 percent of the money to pay down
federal debt.
Speculation had swirled the ministry could use the rest of
the funds to inject more capital into ailing state oil giant
Pemex.
But the ministry said on Monday it was still analyzing ways
it could help state-run oil company Pemex, which has been
hobbled by a slump in international crude prices and an 11-year
slide in oil output.
Oil price woes have forced Pemex to defer payments
to suppliers, put key exploration projects on hold and rack up
billions of dollars in debt. It has also hit
government coffers as the government still depends on oil sales
for about one-fifth of its budget.
This year's transfer eclipses what the Finance Ministry
received last year, when the central bank transferred 31.5
billion pesos.
The peso tumbled nearly 17 percent to a series of record
lows last year, boosting the value of dollar-denominated assets
held by the central bank.
The Finance Ministry said it would cut spending this year by
132 billion pesos, or 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, and
would aim for a further 175 billion pesos of cuts in 2017.
The central bank's board is required by law to give some of
its annual surplus to the federal government after it has met
reserve requirements. But the board has room to decide how much
it builds reserves, meaning there is discretion in the amount it
gives to the government.
The central bank said its total surplus for 2015 was 378.2
billion pesos but that it was setting aside the rest to increase
its capital reserve and provide funds for a possible
appreciation of the peso.
($1 = 17.5966 Mexican pesos)
