MEXICO CITY, May 6 Mexican consumer confidence rose in April for the first time in four months, as optimism grew about the future of Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.5 percent this year. Latest (Apr) Previous (Mar) Year ago Index level, s/a (base 2003) 97.7 96.3 96.46 Pct change, s/a 1.42 -0.92 1.06 Perception of Current 1.49 -0.42 2.01 Personal Economic Situation - pct change Perception of Future -1.54 2.07 2.86 Personal Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct change Perception of Country's 0.30 -2.51 1.14 Current Economic Situation - pct change Perception of Country's 3.99 -2.59 1.50 Future Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct change Current Ability to Buy Big 2.74 -3.81 7.28 Ticket items - pct change Index level, original 95.7 95.4 97.2 s/a = seasonally adjusted