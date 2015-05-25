(Adds detail on investor holdings)
MEXICO CITY May 25 Foreign investors reduced
holdings of Mexican peso debt in the first quarter while
increasing holdings of local stocks, the central bank said on
Monday.
Foreigners pulled $326 million out of Mexican peso debt in
the quarter after piling $9.856 billion into government bonds in
the prior three months, the bank said.
Mexico's peso hit a record low in March, hit by bets that
investors could pull funds out of emerging markets ahead of an
expected rise in U.S. interest rates.
Holdings of peso-denominated debt by foreigners have climbed
steadily since 2009, but they are beginning to dip off a record
high of nearly 2.2 trillion pesos ($144 billion) set in
February, according to data on the central bank's website.
An anticipated rise in U.S. borrowing costs is expected to
draw investors out of emerging markets and into dollar debt. The
central bank is concerned that a further slump in the peso could
fan consumer prices higher.
Foreigners increased holdings of Mexican stocks after two
quarters of outflows, drawing in $1.343 billion during the first
quarter, the central bank said.
Mexico's current account deficit reached $9.446
billion in the quarter, the central bank said. That is nearly
double the $5.083 billion in the fourth quarter.
The accumulated current account deficit for the
quarter was the equivalent of 3.2 percent of gross domestic
product, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)