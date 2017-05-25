BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's current account deficit widened to $6.859 billion in the first quarter compared to $2.418 billion in the final quarter of 2016, Mexico's central bank said on Thursday.
The deficit in the January to March period represented 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, the bank said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack’s installation as CEO - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t2nlrq) Further company coverage: