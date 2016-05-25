GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's current account deficit narrowed slightly in the first quarter to $6.991 billion in comparison to the previous three-month period, the central bank said on Wednesday.
During the final quarter of 2015, Mexico posted a deficit of $7.266 billion.
The current account deficit for the January-March period was the equivalent of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank's figures showed. (Writing by Dave Graham)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D