(Adds table and details on demand components) MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexican private spending rose during the fourth quarter, data showed on Friday, but growth in aggregate demand in Latin America's second biggest economy slowed on lower government spending and a drop in investment and exports. Private spending rose 0.9 percent during the fourth quarter compared to third quarter, the national statistics agency said. Private spending was 3.5 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier, its highest since 2013. Aggregate demand increased 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, down sharply from the pace of the third quarter as government spending slowed while gross fixed capital formation contracted by the most since 2013 and exports fell. Pct change Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2014 Private spending q/q 0.9 0.8 0.5 Private spending y/y 3.5 3.0 2.5 Aggregate demand q/q 0.1 1.0 1.2 Aggregate demand y/y 2.4 3.6 4.2 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)