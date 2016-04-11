MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's finance ministry on Monday said that it would use a transfer from the central bank to reduce government debt issuance by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103 billion pesos of government debt.

The ministry said it was still analyzing ways that it could help state-run oil company Pemex, which has been hobbled by a slump in international crude prices.

Earlier on Monday, the Bank of Mexico said it would transfer 239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to the finance ministry from part of the gains made on dollar reserves in 2015 due to a sharp currency depreciation. ($1 = 17.6617 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)