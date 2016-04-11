MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's finance ministry
on Monday said that it would use a transfer from the central
bank to reduce government debt issuance by at least 64 billion
pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103 billion
pesos of government debt.
The ministry said it was still analyzing ways that it could
help state-run oil company Pemex, which has been hobbled by a
slump in international crude prices.
Earlier on Monday, the Bank of Mexico said it would transfer
239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to the finance ministry from
part of the gains made on dollar reserves in 2015 due to a sharp
currency depreciation.
($1 = 17.6617 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)