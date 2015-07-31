CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after Czech central bank says currency key to rate policy

* Crown falls as CNB says rate policy will hinge on fx rate * Zloty off 20-month high, Polish stocks off 23-month high * Kuna firms, Croatia finance minister survives no-confidence vote * Bulgarian parliament approves new government (Recasts with Czech central bank comments, retreat of Polish stocks, Croatian and Bulgarian parliament votes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 The crown eased, while other Central European assets were mixed, after the Czech central