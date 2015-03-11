(Adds first auction under new measures, analyst comments)

By Cyntia Barrera and Alexandra Alper

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico moved on Wednesday to stem a slide in the peso to record lows, selling a first $52 million tranche under plans to auction around $3 billion over the next three months and slowing the pace of reserve accumulation.

The $52 million daily dollar auction, which has no minimum price, began on Wednesday and will last until June 8. After that, the currency commission said it would decide whether to continue the daily auction.

The $52 million was sold on Wednesday morning at an average of 15.4525 pesos per dollar, the central bank said.

Mexico's peso , which has suffered on the back of a global oil price slump, gained more than 1 percent following the announcement, to 15.4345 per dollar, after touching a record low earlier in the session.

"They don't like these big gapping moves ... They are worried that it is going spill over into their fixed income and equity markets," said Win Thin, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, who sees the peso weakening to 16 or 17 per dollar in the coming months.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela told local radio the new measures were aimed at boosting liquidity "given the pressures in the international foreign exchange market, the fact the U.S. economy is doing well and that that means the U.S. will start to raise interest rates in the second half of the year".

Citigroup said in a note to investors it doubts the measures would be enough to stabilize the exchange rate given an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June.

The commission, comprising the central bank and finance ministry, said the central bank would also maintain a daily offer to auction $200 million, which has been triggered only twice since it was introduced late last year.

The last time the central bank auctioned dollars with no minimum price was between March 9, 2009, and September of that year, when it first offered $100 million a day.

As of March, foreigners held 2.16 trillion pesos in Mexican government debt. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Simon Gardner, Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)