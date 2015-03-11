(Adds first auction under new measures, analyst comments)
By Cyntia Barrera and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico moved on Wednesday
to stem a slide in the peso to record lows, selling a first $52
million tranche under plans to auction around $3 billion over
the next three months and slowing the pace of reserve
accumulation.
The $52 million daily dollar auction, which has no minimum
price, began on Wednesday and will last until June 8. After
that, the currency commission said it would decide whether to
continue the daily auction.
The $52 million was sold on Wednesday morning at an average
of 15.4525 pesos per dollar, the central bank said.
Mexico's peso , which has suffered on the
back of a global oil price slump, gained more than 1 percent
following the announcement, to 15.4345 per dollar, after
touching a record low earlier in the session.
"They don't like these big gapping moves ... They are worried
that it is going spill over into their fixed income and equity
markets," said Win Thin, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman, who sees the peso weakening to 16 or 17 per
dollar in the coming months.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela told local radio
the new measures were aimed at boosting liquidity "given the
pressures in the international foreign exchange market, the fact
the U.S. economy is doing well and that that means the U.S. will
start to raise interest rates in the second half of the year".
Citigroup said in a note to investors it doubts the measures
would be enough to stabilize the exchange rate given an expected
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June.
The commission, comprising the central bank and finance
ministry, said the central bank would also maintain a daily
offer to auction $200 million, which has been triggered only
twice since it was introduced late last year.
The last time the central bank auctioned dollars with no
minimum price was between March 9, 2009, and September of that
year, when it first offered $100 million a day.
As of March, foreigners held 2.16 trillion pesos in Mexican
government debt.
