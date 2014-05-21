(Adds Carstens quote)
By Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's central bank
slashed its 2014 growth forecast on Wednesday after a sluggish
first quarter in Latin America's second biggest economy, but
policymakers said a recovery is gaining steam.
In a quarterly inflation report, the central bank cut its
outlook for growth in 2014 to between 2.3 percent and 3.3
percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent to 4 percent.
The central bank also said inflation could rise above 4
percent in the second half of this year but saw it easing below
that level before the end of 2014.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said he saw signs of
a pickup in economic activity and an important recovery in the
second quarter.
"The most significant part of the deceleration possibly
already happened and what we should expect going forward is more
vigorous growth," Carstens said.
Industrial production was sluggish while retail sales and
consumer confidence fell in early 2014, but recent data is
pointing to stronger exports and domestic demand, Carstens said.
Mexico's central bank held its main interest rate steady
last month at 3.5 percent as easing inflation gives policymakers
room to leave borrowing costs low to support the economy.
The annual rate of inflation has been slowing after a spike
above the central bank's 4 percent limit early this year due
mostly to new taxes on soft drinks and junk food.
Mexican inflation data due on Thursday is expected to show
price pressures eased in early May, backing expectations that
policymakers will leave interest rates on hold this year at a
record low to support a struggling economy.
Despite weakness in the economy, Mexico's central bank is
not seen lowering borrowing costs since a cut lower in interest
rates could undermine the peso currency and spur higher
inflation by making imports more expensive.
Mexico's economy is closely tied to the United States, where
policymakers have begun to draw back on monetary stimulus that
had supported demand for higher yielding emerging market assets.
Mexico's peso hit a five-month high last week, backed
by bets of a slow withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Alexandra Alper, and Luis Rojas;
Editing by Dave Graham and Cynthia Osterman)