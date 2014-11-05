MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's finance minister said on Wednesday that Latin America's No. 2 economy is in a "clear recovery phase" after a weak start to the year.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray spoke at an event in Mexico City on Wednesday. Mexico's economy is seen growing around 2.5 percent this year, below the government's forecast of 2.7 percent, after growing 1.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)