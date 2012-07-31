MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's economy likely
grew 4 percent in the second quarter of 2012 compared to the
same period last year, the finance ministry said on Monday,
taming its pace of expansion under the weight of a global
slowdown.
Latin America's second biggest economy grew 4.6 percent in
the first quarter, year-on-year, but signs of weakening demand
in the United States for Mexican exports could drag further in
the coming months.
Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 84.4 billion
pesos ($6.3 billion) in June, the finance ministry said on its
website, following a deficit of 16.8 billion pesos in May.
President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget
deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.
The country's Congress has targeted a 2012 budget deficit of
0.4 percent of gross domestic product, and the finance ministry
said the government was on track to stay within the limit.