FOREX-Dollar steadies after sliding on Trump says it's too strong
* Trump comments raise wariness over Treasury's currency report
MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Economic growth appears to have picked up in the third quarter but downside risks to growth prevail, Mexican deputy central bank governor Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.
"The outlook for the Mexican economy includes a recovery next year, although downside risks prevail," Sanchez said in text of a speech delivered in New York that was posted on the central bank's website.
* Trump comments raise wariness over Treasury's currency report
LONDON, April 13 Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) assets all but stalled at $6.59 trillion in the year to March 2017 due to a combination of weak markets, low oil prices and shifts in government policy, a report from research provider Preqin showed.