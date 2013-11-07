MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's government will wait until official economic data for the third quarter is released later this month before adjusting its growth outlook for the year, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Mexico's central bank on Wednesday slashed its growth outlook for this year to between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent from a previous estimate of 2 percent to 3 percent.

Latin America's second-biggest economy has posted a sharp slowdown this year amid weaker demand for Mexican exports and a slump in local construction, which was exacerbated by a drop in government spending by the new administration.

In late September, Videgaray said that massive flooding across much of the country would likely dampen growth to a rate of about 1.7 percent from a previous estimate of 1.8 percent.

"Once (the national statistics institute) releases its growth data for the third quarter we will decide whether or not to adjust our growth estimate - and in what direction and by how much," Videgaray said at an event in Mexico City. Third-quarter data is due on Nov. 21.

Central bank chief Agustin Carstens said there were signs the economy was recovering after it shrank in the second quarter by 0.7 percent, its first contraction in four years.

Growth in the third quarter likely accelerated to about 0.9 percent compared to the prior three months, the finance ministry said last week.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has been pushing through Congress an economic program spanning energy to telecoms that aims to ramp up growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Lawmakers are currently working on a major energy bill.

Last week, Congress passed a package of measures aimed at bolstering the country's weak tax revenues, but only after watering down Pena Nieto's proposal.

Videgaray said the new taxes would help boost government revenue by more than 1 percent of gross domestic product next year and by more than 2.5 percent of GDP by 2018.

The government's original plan sought to raise revenue by 1.4 percent of GDP in 2014 and 2.9 percent of GDP by 2018.