MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's government will wait
until official economic data for the third quarter is released
later this month before adjusting its growth outlook for the
year, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.
Mexico's central bank on Wednesday slashed its growth
outlook for this year to between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent
from a previous estimate of 2 percent to 3 percent.
Latin America's second-biggest economy has posted a sharp
slowdown this year amid weaker demand for Mexican exports and a
slump in local construction, which was exacerbated by a drop in
government spending by the new administration.
In late September, Videgaray said that massive flooding
across much of the country would likely dampen growth to a rate
of about 1.7 percent from a previous estimate of 1.8 percent.
"Once (the national statistics institute) releases its
growth data for the third quarter we will decide whether or not
to adjust our growth estimate - and in what direction and by how
much," Videgaray said at an event in Mexico City. Third-quarter
data is due on Nov. 21.
Central bank chief Agustin Carstens said there were signs
the economy was recovering after it shrank in the second quarter
by 0.7 percent, its first contraction in four years.
Growth in the third quarter likely accelerated to about 0.9
percent compared to the prior three months, the finance ministry
said last week.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has been pushing through
Congress an economic program spanning energy to telecoms that
aims to ramp up growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Lawmakers are currently working on a major energy bill.
Last week, Congress passed a package of measures aimed at
bolstering the country's weak tax revenues, but only after
watering down Pena Nieto's proposal.
Videgaray said the new taxes would help boost government
revenue by more than 1 percent of gross domestic product next
year and by more than 2.5 percent of GDP by 2018.
The government's original plan sought to raise revenue by
1.4 percent of GDP in 2014 and 2.9 percent of GDP by 2018.