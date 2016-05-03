WASHINGTON May 3 Mexico can sustain its current solid level of economic growth over the next few quarters as strengthening internal consumer demand combines with a robust industrial sector and a rebound in U.S. growth, Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

Fernando Aportela also told Reuters in an interview in Washington that Mexico expects to continue its oil price hedging program next year at a level that is "compatible" with its 2017 budget, which assumes an oil price target of $35 a barrel. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)