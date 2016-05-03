UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
WASHINGTON May 3 Mexico can sustain its current solid level of economic growth over the next few quarters as strengthening internal consumer demand combines with a robust industrial sector and a rebound in U.S. growth, Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.
Fernando Aportela also told Reuters in an interview in Washington that Mexico expects to continue its oil price hedging program next year at a level that is "compatible" with its 2017 budget, which assumes an oil price target of $35 a barrel. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.