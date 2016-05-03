(Adds comments from interview, details on oil hedge)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON May 3 Mexico can sustain its current solid level of economic growth over the next few quarters as strengthening internal consumer demand combines with a robust industrial sector and a rebound in U.S. growth, Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

Fernando Aportela also told Reuters in an interview in Washington that Mexico expects to continue its oil price hedging program next year at a level that is "compatible" with its 2017 budget, which assumes an oil price target of $35 a barrel.

Mexico's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, with preliminary data last week pointing to a 2.9 percent expansion over the year-ago period, compared with analysts' forecasts of about 2.3 percent.

Speaking on the sidelines of a U.S. State Department conference on growth in the Americas, Aportela said the first-quarter acceleration was largely powered by strong internal consumption, rising employment and wage growth.

"We see employment that is still growing, we see low inflation rates, we see high financing rates, and we look at these numbers and we expect that these will sustain GDP growth over the next quarters," he said.

But China's bumpy slowdown is helping to constrain global growth and fueling financial market volatility, creating headwinds for Mexico's economy, Aportela said. China's weak factory data on Tuesday provided a reminder of the economic risks, he added.

Mexico's free-floating peso currency will likely face more volatility in the near term, he said, but will ultimately strengthen in line with Mexico's solid fundamentals.

"We are still seeing these volatility periods that create depreciation and then appreciation of the peso after that," Aportela said. "As long as the fundamentals are strong, we believe the currency in the medium term will get to the value that it should have, in terms of trade and in terms of the strength of the Mexican economy."

For 2016, Mexico's oil price hedges, at a cost of some $1.09 billion, will guarantee a $49 per-barrel price on 212 million barrels of oil.

The hedge is based on Pemex's trademark Maya heavy crude and the benchmark Brent crude, which traded at $45.30 on Tuesday.

Regarding the program for next year, Aportela declined to discuss specific plans for pricing or scale.

"We will have a hedge program for 2017 and it will be compatible with the budget that we will be presenting in September." (Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)