(Adds comments from interview, details on oil hedge)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 3 Mexico can sustain its current
solid level of economic growth over the next few quarters as
strengthening internal consumer demand combines with a robust
industrial sector and a rebound in U.S. growth, Mexico's deputy
finance minister said on Tuesday.
Fernando Aportela also told Reuters in an interview in
Washington that Mexico expects to continue its oil price hedging
program next year at a level that is "compatible" with its 2017
budget, which assumes an oil price target of $35 a barrel.
Mexico's economy grew faster than expected in the first
quarter, with preliminary data last week pointing to a 2.9
percent expansion over the year-ago period, compared with
analysts' forecasts of about 2.3 percent.
Speaking on the sidelines of a U.S. State Department
conference on growth in the Americas, Aportela said the
first-quarter acceleration was largely powered by strong
internal consumption, rising employment and wage growth.
"We see employment that is still growing, we see low
inflation rates, we see high financing rates, and we look at
these numbers and we expect that these will sustain GDP growth
over the next quarters," he said.
But China's bumpy slowdown is helping to constrain global
growth and fueling financial market volatility, creating
headwinds for Mexico's economy, Aportela said. China's weak
factory data on Tuesday provided a reminder of the economic
risks, he added.
Mexico's free-floating peso currency will likely face more
volatility in the near term, he said, but will ultimately
strengthen in line with Mexico's solid fundamentals.
"We are still seeing these volatility periods that create
depreciation and then appreciation of the peso after that,"
Aportela said. "As long as the fundamentals are strong, we
believe the currency in the medium term will get to the value
that it should have, in terms of trade and in terms of the
strength of the Mexican economy."
For 2016, Mexico's oil price hedges, at a cost of some $1.09
billion, will guarantee a $49 per-barrel price on 212 million
barrels of oil.
The hedge is based on Pemex's trademark Maya heavy
crude and the benchmark Brent crude, which traded at
$45.30 on Tuesday.
Regarding the program for next year, Aportela declined to
discuss specific plans for pricing or scale.
"We will have a hedge program for 2017 and it will be
compatible with the budget that we will be presenting in
September."
(Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)