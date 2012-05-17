* Mexico economy grows 1.3 pct quarter-on-quarter
* Annual growth accelerates to 4.6 percent
* Manufacturing, construction sectors grow strongly
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Mexico's economy started
2012 strongly as a pick-up in the United States lifted Latin
America's second-largest economy out of a slowdown at the end of
last year.
The economy grew 1.31 percent in the first quarter, broadly
in line with expectations for a 1.34 percent expansion, after an
upwardly revised 0.72 percent in the previous quarter, Mexico's
national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Annual growth accelerated to 4.6 percent, just above the 4.5
percent expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, picking up the
pace from a revised 3.9 percent year-on-year growth in Q4.
Manufacturing, the major source of Mexico's exports, and
construction both expanded strongly while the agricultural
sector also rebounded.
Growth in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner,
accelerated in the second half of last year and recent data have
fanned hopes that it can withstand a slowdown in the euro zone,
which narrowly escaped sliding back into recession in the first
quarter.
Separate figures showed monthly economic activity rose 1.96
percent in March, beating expectations for a 1 percent
expansion. It was 3.59 percent higher than the same time last
year, compared to forecasts for 3.3 percent growth.