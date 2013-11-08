MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's central bankers were unanimous over a decision to cut interest rates to a record low last month to juice sagging growth, minutes of their discussion showed on Friday.

Board members voted 5-0 to cut their benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent, the second cut in two months, after Latin America's no. 2 economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in four years.

The central bankers also agreed in their decision to communicate that no further cuts were advisable, since the central bank expects growth to pick up next year.