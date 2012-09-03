MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Analysts following Mexico's economy raised their forecast for inflation this year for the third month in a row, the central bank said on Monday in a monthly poll of economists, banks and brokerages.

Analysts forecast a 4.01 percent annual increase in consumer prices this year, up from a 3.91 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll. Inflation estimates for 2013 rose to 3.71 percent from 3.65 percent.

Inflation is running at its highest in more than two years at close to 4.5 percent due to a spike in fresh food prices, which the central bank has said is temporary. It expects inflation to fall below its 4 percent ceiling by the end of the year.

The poll showed a forecast of 3.75 percent for economic growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for 3.71 percent. Analysts raised their growth forecast for 2013 to 3.44 percent from 3.40 percent.